Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 76,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.45. 1,685,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,038. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.56 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.