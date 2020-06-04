Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.07. 412,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $133.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.11.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.