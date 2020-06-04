Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.89. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $56,043,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 74.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after buying an additional 749,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MasTec by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 44.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 469,778 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

