Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In related news, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after buying an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,256 shares during the period.

SHO traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 451,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

