Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

6/3/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/21/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $5.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $7.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.75.

4/22/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Ovintiv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 572,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,543. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 82,000 shares of company stock worth $191,570. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $7,885,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

