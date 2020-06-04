Analysts Set Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $26.90

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,549. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,450,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

