Analysts Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Target Price at $80.25

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,338,000 after purchasing an additional 793,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,285,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $80,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.