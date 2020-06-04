Analysts Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price at $63.20

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. 30,640,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,390,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

