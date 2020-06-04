Analysts Set PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Price Target at $47.38

Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNM. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,600. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.