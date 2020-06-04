Analysts Set RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $261.91

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th.

RNG traded down $17.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.17 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $1,110,797.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,542,195.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,877,552. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $6,273,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 94.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

