Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT at $146.63

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SAFM traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,392. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,041.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

