Analysts Set Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) PT at $23.36

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.36.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 558,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Schneider National by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $23.01. 41,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.