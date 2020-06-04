Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ePlus (PLUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) recently:

5/30/2020 – ePlus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

5/29/2020 – ePlus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

5/26/2020 – ePlus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/23/2020 – ePlus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2020 – ePlus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – ePlus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – ePlus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2020 – ePlus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 5,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $986.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.12.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

