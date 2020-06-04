Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Decreased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 2.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $78,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in AON by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in AON by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in AON by 11.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in AON by 9.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 58,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $761,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,347. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.92. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

