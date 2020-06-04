Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PUMP. B. Riley lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Asante Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

PUMP traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,504. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.26 million. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 284,586 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

