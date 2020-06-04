Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target Lowered to $7.25 at B. Riley

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Asante Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of PUMP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 509,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,504. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 286,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 590,044 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

