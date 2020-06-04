Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 265 at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASCL. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 340.90 ($4.48).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL stock traded up GBX 25.40 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 297 ($3.91). 1,323,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312.16. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 42,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($130,514.09).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.