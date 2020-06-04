ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.85. ASGN posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $65.23. 7,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $762,152.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $133,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,242 shares of company stock worth $253,426. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.