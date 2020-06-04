Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Up 35.7%

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) shares were up 35.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 6,012,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 1,611,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

ATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

