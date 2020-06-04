ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Tops $972,575.48

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. ATLANT has a market cap of $972,575.48 and $1,740.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00041844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.04434722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00053524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010208 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATL is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

