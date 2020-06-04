Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.84. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 42,533 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $265.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.02.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Edward Cofelice acquired 17,657 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,484.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 884,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,278,309.71. Also, Director James J. Moore purchased 25,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,868,123.30.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

