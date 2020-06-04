Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AY. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 28,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,016. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 143,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $31,935,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.