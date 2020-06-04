Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autohome updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Autohome has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $100.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

