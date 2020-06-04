Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Avalon shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 16,500 shares changing hands.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

