Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 1.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.24% of Ball worth $51,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 254,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 167,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. 190,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,527. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

