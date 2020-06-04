Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $498,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,511,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,632,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average of $204.82. The company has a market cap of $554.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $148.85 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

