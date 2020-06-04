Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $979,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. 28,263,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,159,612. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

