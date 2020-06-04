Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Baozun updated its Q2 2020

Baozun stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

