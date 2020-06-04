Barclays’ (BARC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 162.64 ($2.14).

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 123.52 ($1.62). 80,984,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.82. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley purchased 132,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Insiders have bought 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,718 in the last ninety days.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

