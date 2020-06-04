Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $$40.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

