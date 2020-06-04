Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRPRF. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MRPRF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is one of the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 6,200 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

