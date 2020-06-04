Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPEAF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of GPEAF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 226,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

