Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $210.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BGNE. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.75.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. Beigene has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $245,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,870 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Beigene by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

