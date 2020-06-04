Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.83

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.68. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 3,160 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BELFA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $133.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $35,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

