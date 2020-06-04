BidaskClub Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 6,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 134.19%. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,720. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 485.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.