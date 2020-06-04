BidaskClub Upgrades ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. 36,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,998,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after purchasing an additional 367,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,647 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

