BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECH. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $7.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,469. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $282.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $1,559,539.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,778.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,287.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

