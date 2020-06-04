BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. 1,521,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,051,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

