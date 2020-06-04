Blacer Coin (BLCR) Market Cap Reaches $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00475149 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00102106 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008260 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000463 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

