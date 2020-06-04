BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $545.69. 39,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.16 and its 200 day moving average is $492.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

