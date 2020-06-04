B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 382.53 ($5.03) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.34).

BME traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 378.10 ($4.97). The company had a trading volume of 7,140,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.31.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

