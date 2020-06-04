BMO Capital Markets Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $195.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.59.

NSC stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.50. 1,307,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,798. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $180.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

