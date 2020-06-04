BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 197,403 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2,492.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,403 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.46% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.73. 25,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,233. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

