BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 178.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 306,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,824. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

