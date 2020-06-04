BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $65.28 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 213.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 96,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $65,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,786,147. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $14.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $579.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,837. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $542.64 and a 200-day moving average of $547.03. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.