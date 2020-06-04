Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 7,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $196.52. The company had a trading volume of 466,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $377.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

