Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,268 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.3% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $251,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,733.30. 34,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,485.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,716.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

