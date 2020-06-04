Bottos (BTO) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, LBank and IDEX. Bottos has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $425,109.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.12 or 0.04417627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010175 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bibox, IDEX, BigONE, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

