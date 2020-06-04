British Land’s (BTLCY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,558. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

