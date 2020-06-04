Brokerages Expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Newmont Goldcorp reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $235,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,289.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. 1,221,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,184,420. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.